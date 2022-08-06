Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Sable, Goswami on winning silver medal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:29 IST
PM Modi congratulates Sable, Goswami on winning silver medal
Priyanka Goswami. (Photo- SAI Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avinash Sable on winning the silver medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games and said his life journey is very motivating.

He also lauded Priyanka Goswami for winning the silver medal in race walking and said she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport.

She has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in the 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Modi tweeted, ''Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men's 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating.'' Congratulating the national race walking champion Goswami, he said, ''By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022