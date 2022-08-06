Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League

World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title. Jamaican Jackson became the fastest woman alive over the distance at last month's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 21.45 seconds but she finished a little outside that with an effort of 21.84 on the day.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas was second in 22.35 and American Jenna Prandini was third with 22.39. Bromell had settled for bronze behind Bracy at Eugene but he made no mistake running against a slight headwind in Chorzow, as he crossed the finish line in 9.95 seconds for a second Diamond League victory of the season over 100m.

"It's my second year on the circuit and I'm still learning," Bromell said. "I try to be the best I can be. I didn't like my performance too much today, there were a lot of small details that could be improved." Jamaica's Ackeem Blake was third ahead of Christian Coleman and Yohan Blake.

Brazilian Alison Dos Santos secured his fifth men's 400m hurdles Diamond League win of 2022 to add to his world title, as he cruised to victory in 47.8 seconds, beating Khallifah Rosser and Wilfried Happio. "I'm happy and proud about my result because I've had a long season. Now, I want to enjoy every competition and have fun... I want to try to win this Diamond League trophy," he said.

Michael Norman went up against Kirani James in the latest chapter of their rivalry in the men's 400m, with the duo finishing first and second, respectively - as they did at the worlds. Sweden's world record-holder Armand Duplantis comfortably won the men's pole vault with an effort of 6.1m, though he was not competing for Diamond League points.

The 22-year-old, who broke his own world record with a jump of 6.21m at the worlds, has already qualified for the final in September where he will be looking to defend his title. The Diamond League will continue on Wednesday with the 10th meeting of the season in Monaco. Events follow in Lausanne (Aug. 26), Brussels (Sept. 2) before the final in Zurich (Sept. 7-8).

