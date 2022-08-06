Left Menu

Soccer-Dominant Newcastle spoil Forest's top-flight return

Forest had a sniff of goal towards the end of the opening period through new signing Jesse Lingard but were handed a stern reality check on their top-flight return and did not register a shot on target.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:42 IST
Newcastle United made a comfortable start to the new season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, giving the visitors an unhappy return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence. Newcastle took the lead through the unlikeliest of goalscorers when centre back Schar let fly from the edge of the penalty area just before the hour mark.

With 12 minutes remaining, Forest's Brandon Williams gave the ball away and Allan Saint-Maximin rolled it to Joelinton down the left-hand side. The Brazilian crossed for Wilson, who looped the ball over goalkeeper Dean Henderson with a smart finish.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

