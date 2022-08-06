Prez lauds silver won by men's lawn bowls team at CWG
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded the Indian lawn bowls team for winning a silver at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.This is Indias second medal in lawn bowls. The mens fours team was pitted against Northern Ireland in Saturdays final.Congratulations to Team India -Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh Dinesh Kumar for winning silver in lawn bowls at CWG2022.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded the Indian lawn bowls team for winning a silver at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
This is India's second medal in lawn bowls. The men's fours team was pitted against Northern Ireland in Saturday's final.
''Congratulations to Team India -Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh & Dinesh Kumar for winning silver in lawn bowls at #CWG2022. Along with the special performance by women's team, your excellent teamwork & success have opened new horizons for our young players,'' Murmu tweeted.
The women's quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat South Africa 17-10 in the fours final on Tuesday to hand India a historic gold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin man in US sentenced to nearly 4 years in jail for running fraud COVID-19 scheme
World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final
Two Indian brothers, their Indian-American friend charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case
Indian rupee is holding up well relative to advanced and emerging market peers, says Das.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario.