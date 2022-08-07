Rugby-Rennie praises Australia character in victory over Argentina

Australia coach Dave Rennie praised the "character and courage" of his side as they put in a superb second half performance to beat hosts Argentina 41-26 in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza on Saturday. The Wallabies trailed 19-10 at halftime, having been outplayed in the opening period, but were far better after the break as they put the Argentines under immense pressure which saw their hosts concede multiple penalties.

"We created opportunities first up and we didn’t take them, but I thought we were far more clinical (in the second half), applied far more pressure, and I think it was 10 penalties in a row at one stage in our favour, so I’m really happy with way we finished," Rennie told reporters. The win comes after a difficult 24 hours as captain Michael Hooper withdrew from the game and returned to Australia, saying he was not in the right frame to play.

That blow followed the loss of Samu Kerevi to injury in the week, while flyhalf Quade Cooper limped off early in the second half on Saturday with an ankle problem. "We’ve got more in us, but I’m really happy with the character," Rennie said. "We had a couple of late changes and (we lost) a key guy in the game, but that’s the thing about this group. They have a lot of character and courage and they stood up."

Rennie will have much to think about ahead of their second Rugby Championship game against Argentina in San Juan on Aug. 13, including a potential replacement for Cooper. "We’ve had a reasonable run of injuries, haven’t we?" Rennie said ruefully. "What we know with (Cooper’s replacement in the game, Reece Hodge) is he has strengths all over the place and this week we needed other guys to step up."

