Tennis Triumphs and Thrills: Day Four at the Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open featured commanding performances from top seeds like Zverev, Sabalenka, and Alcaraz. Notable victories included Alex de Minaur, Muchova, and Andreeva, while Raducanu and home hopes Gibson and Hunter were eliminated. Various matches thrilled fans with upsets and close contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:23 IST
Tennis fans from around the globe witnessed an electrifying day at the Australian Open, where top seeds showcased their prowess and underdogs challenged the status quo. Alexander Zverev, the third seed, triumphed over Alexandre Muller with a steady performance.

Australian contender Alex de Minaur thrilled the local audience with a gritty comeback victory over Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic. Meanwhile, Karolina Muchova fought hard to knock out Alycia Parks, displaying her caliber on the Melbourne courts.

The day wasn't short of nail-biting moments, as Andreeva and Davidovich Fokina emerged victorious in closely contested matches. While seasoned players like Medvedev and Alcaraz advanced, the tournament also marked the end of the road for Emma Raducanu and local favorites Gibson and Hunter.

