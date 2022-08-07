Left Menu

CWG: Winning medal was on my mind ever since my selection in Commonwealth Games: Para TT player Sonalben Patel

India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:26 IST
CWG: Winning medal was on my mind ever since my selection in Commonwealth Games: Para TT player Sonalben Patel
Sonalben Patel. (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following her bronze medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, top Indian para table tennis player Sonalben Patel dedicated the medal to people close to her and her countrymen. India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

"I am very happy as it is my first medal in singles at Commonwealth Games. I am happy. I dedicate this medal to my husband, family, coach and all countrymen," said Sonalben to ANI. The para TT player said that it was not easy for her to motivate herself for the bronze medal match following her loss in the semifinal, due to which she missed out on gold or silver medal.

"I had also not won a medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and this stayed on my mind. When I was selected for CWG, I wanted to win a medal," she added. In her bronze medal match, Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).

Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England Sue Bailey. Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 11-5, 11-2. The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England's Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal.

In the semis, she had registered a 1-3 loss to Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi of Nigeria. This threw her out of the race for a gold medal and had to play in a bronze medal match. India's para table tennis star Sonalben Patel advanced to the semifinal of the women's singles category after defeating Nigeria's Chinenye Obiora at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

In her women's singles class 3-5 singles match, she defeated Obiora by 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

