Martial arts-Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Lo killed

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters. Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight World Championships as a black belt since 2012.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:17 IST
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters. The 33-year-old Lo, whose full name was Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, was at a concert in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when he got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the forehead.

He was taken to hospital but was declared brain dead hours later. Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight World Championships as a black belt since 2012.

