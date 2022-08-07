Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina's Sanchez out of second test v Australia as Delguy called up

Argentina have called up wing Bautista Delguy for their second Rugby Championship clash with Australia, in San Juan on Saturday, but experienced flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez has been released from the squad through injury.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:05 IST
Rugby-Argentina's Sanchez out of second test v Australia as Delguy called up

Argentina have called up wing Bautista Delguy for their second Rugby Championship clash with Australia, in San Juan on Saturday, but experienced flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez has been released from the squad through injury. The absence of Sanchez will likely see Santiago Carreras continue in the flyhalf berth, but coach Michael Cheika has called on Delguy to supply backline cover following the 41-26 loss to the Wallabies in Mendoza.

Argentina have also released prop Mayco Vivas, who recently became a father. The Pumas led 19-10 at halftime in Mendoza on Saturday, but wilted under enormous pressure from Australia in the second period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022