Australia score 161 for 8 against India in CWG women's cricket final

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:09 IST
Opting to bat, Australia Women scored 161 for 8 in the Commonwealth Games T20 final match against India Women here on Sunday.

Beth Mooney top-scored with a 41-ball 61 while captain Meg Lanning chipped in with a 36.

For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana took two wickets apiece while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav got one each.

Brief Scores: Australia Women: 161 for 8 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 61, Meg Lanning 36; Renuka Singh 2/25, Sneh Rana 2/38).

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

