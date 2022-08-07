Soccer-Dortmund have verbal agreement to sign Cologne forward Modeste-club

Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund have a verbal agreement to sign Cologne striker Anthony Modeste as a replacement to sidelined Sebastien Haller but the forward has to pass a medical check and a deal has still to be finalised, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Frenchman Modeste is set to replace new signing Haller, who was brought in last month to fill the gap left by Erling Haaland following his departure to Manchester City.

Ivory Coast international Haller, however, was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour, having now undergone surgery and also requiring chemotherapy. "We've reached a verbal agreement in principle with Cologne for the transfer of forward Anthony Modeste," Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

"But the medical is still pending, as is the clarification of the contractual details. As it stands, we therefore cannot announce the completion of the deal." The 34-year-old Modeste, who struck 20 times in the league last season, did not feature in Cologne's Bundesliga opener against Schalke on Sunday.

Dortmund, who also compete in the Champions League group stage this season, kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

