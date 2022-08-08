Left Menu

Soccer-New Marseille coach Tudor says he did not hear the jeers

Marseille had a poor run of results in pre-season amid reports of tension in the dressing room and the former Croatia international was targeted by fans as he emerged for the game against Stade Reims. “As for the whistles, as I was still in the locker room, I didn't hear them,” Tudor said after Marseille's 4-1 win.

Olympique de Marseille's new coach Igor Tudor said he did not hear the jeers that greeted him at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday ahead of the club's opening match of the season. Marseille had a poor run of results in pre-season amid reports of tension in the dressing room and the former Croatia international was targeted by fans as he emerged for the game against Stade Reims.

"As for the whistles, as I was still in the locker room, I didn't hear them," Tudor said after Marseille's 4-1 win. "I can only say that the fans are always right. We play for them, because there is no football without them.

"They are fundamental and I also congratulate them for the atmosphere they created. I will work every day for the good of the team and the good of the supporters," he told reporters. Marseille were Ligue 1 runners-up last season but coach Jorge Sampaoli left abruptly in July, with former Juventus defender Tudor appointed three days later.

Sunday's win saw the team warmly applauded by the home crowd. "I was happy with this clear and deserved success. We had a great first half, with pressure and intensity. In the second half it was a little poorer, but it's still a sharp victory and I have to compliment my players," Tudor added.

Marseille, who qualified directly for the group phase of the Champions League, next meet Brest away on Sunday.

