England bowler Sophie Ecclestone reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England bowler Sophie Ecclestone has been given an official reprimand for breaching the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Commonwealth Games Women's T20I bronze medal match against New Zealand in Birmingham on Sunday. Ecclestone was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Ecclestone's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred following Ecclestone's dismissal in the 18th over of England's innings, when on return to the pavilion, she knocked a chair over with her bat.

Ecclestone admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Eloise Sheridan, third umpire Claire Polosak and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Coming to the match, England lost the game by eight wickets. New Zealand won the bronze medal.

Batting first, England posted 110/9 in their first innings. Only Nat Sciver, the captain (27), Amy Jones (26) could post some decent contributions for the hosts. Hayley Jensen (3/24) was the best bowler for NZ. NZ chased down the target with ease in 11.5 overs. Sophie Devine (51*) and Amelia Kerr (21*) took their team to victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)