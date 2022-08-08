Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea need new generation of defenders, says Tuchel

Chelsea, who beat Everton 1-0 in their Premier League opener, lost Antonio Rudiger, 29, and Andreas Christensen, 26, in the close season before signing Senegal international Koulibaly from Napoli. "We are so happy to have players such as Azpi, Thiago and Kalidou but it is also important that we have the next generation coming through to eventually take over from them in future years," the German told https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/tuchel-praises-experienced-defensive-trio the club website.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:17 IST
Soccer-Chelsea need new generation of defenders, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday but with the back three having a combined age of 100 he knows the club must secure the next generation of defenders. Chelsea, who beat Everton 1-0 in their Premier League opener, lost Antonio Rudiger, 29, and Andreas Christensen, 26, in the close season before signing Senegal international Koulibaly from Napoli.

"We are so happy to have players such as Azpi, Thiago and Kalidou but it is also important that we have the next generation coming through to eventually take over from them in future years," the German told https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/tuchel-praises-experienced-defensive-trio the club website. "The game is very physical and very demanding, this is the situation, so we do need other players to rotate with these guys," he added.

"In general, it is a fact that we have the back three, the goalkeeper and the double six in Jorginho and N'Golo (Kante) that are all in their thirties. "That's the way it is and while we are so happy with these guys, we also need to consider the future."

Chelsea, third last season, host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022