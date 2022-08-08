Left Menu

PM Modi praises 'phenomenal' Sindhu after she wins gold at CWG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ace badminton player P V Sindhu as phenomenal and champion of champions on Monday after she won the gold medal in the singles at the Commonwealth Games event.Sindhu added a Commonwealth singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canadas Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham on Monday.The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:34 IST
PV Sindhu. (Photo- SAI Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ace badminton player P V Sindhu as phenomenal and champion of champions on Monday after she won the gold medal in the singles at the Commonwealth Games event.

Sindhu added a Commonwealth singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham on Monday.

The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13. Praising her, Modi said, ''The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours.'' PTI KR KR DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

