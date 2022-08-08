Left Menu

"He is India's pride": PM Modi lauds Lakshya Sen for clinching badminton gold at CWG 2022

Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category

ANI | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:24 IST
Lakshya Sen. (Photo- BWF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated shuttler Lakshya Sen on his gold medal win in the men's singles category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category.

"Elated by the accomplishment of @lakshya_sen. Congratulations on winning the Gold medal in Badminton. He's played excellently through the CWG and showed outstanding resilience during the Finals. He is India's pride. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. #Cheer4India," tweeted PM Modi. Sen staged a comeback to win the match 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on an even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead but Tze Yong put on a fight. The players were locked at 19-19 at one stage but Tze Yong secured the first game 21-19. The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard and made it 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to an 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.

The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen had an 11-7 lead which widened to 15-11. He eventually swung his racket winning the third game 21-16 and the gold medal match. (ANI)

