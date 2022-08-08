Sindhu 'phenomenal', Sen 'India's pride': PM Modi hails medal winners at Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games, lauding P V Sindhu as ''phenomenal'' and Lakshya Sen as ''India's pride'' after both won gold in women's and men's singles in badminton.

He also praised the women cricket team for fetching silver, saying the first-ever CWG medal in cricket will always be special.

Congratulating Sharath Kamal for winning the gold medal in table tennis, the prime minister said it will be recorded in history as a very special one. “He has shown the power of patience, determination and resilience and also demonstrated great skills,” Modi said, adding that this medal is a big boost for Indian table tennis. Hailing Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning the gold in mixed doubles table tennis, Modi lauded their grit and tenacity and said ''they showed superb teamwork''.

''Playing and winning together has its own joys,'' he said.

Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding, Modi added.

''Proud of the men’s hockey team for a spirited performance through the CWG and winning a silver medal. I am confident this team will keep making India proud in the times to come and also inspire youngsters to pursue hockey,'' he said.

After ace badminton player Sindhu clinched gold with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li, Modi said, ''The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours.'' ''Elated by the accomplishment of Lakshya Sen. Congratulations on winning the Gold medal in Badminton. He's played excellently through the CWG and showed outstanding resilience during the Finals,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He is India's pride. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours,'' he said after Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the men's singles badminton competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Congratulating Kidambi Srikanth for winning a bronze medal in badminton, the prime minister called him ''one of the stalwarts of Indian badminton''.

''This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder,'' the prime minister added.

Praising the women cricket team, he tweeted, ''Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special.'' Lauding Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton doubles, Modi said he is proud of them.

''Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she's made her plans now,'' Modi said in a lighter vein with a video clip of their interaction ahead of the Games.

In a message to Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver in boxing, the prime minister said, ''He is among India's powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come.'' PTI KR/ASK KR KVK KVK

