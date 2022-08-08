Left Menu

CWG Medal Tally on Day 11

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:27 IST
CWG Medal Tally on Day 11
Following is the medal tally on the final day of competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

With 61 medals -- 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze -- India finished at the fourth spot.

Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Australia 67 57 54 178 2. England 57 66 53 176 3. Canada 26 32 34 92 4. India 22 16 23 61 5. New Zealand 20 12 17 49 6. Scotland 13 11 27 51 7. Nigeria 12 9 14 35 8. Wales 8 6 14 28 9. South Africa 7 9 11 27 10. Malaysia 7 8 8 23 11. Northern Ireland 7 7 4 18 12. Jamaica 6 6 3 15 13. Kenya 6 5 10 21 14. Singapore 4 4 4 12 15. Trinidad and Tobago 3 2 1 6 16. Uganda 3 0 2 5 17. Cyprus 2 3 6 11 18. Pakistan 2 3 3 8 19. Samoa 1 4 0 5 20. Barbados 1 1 1 3.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

