Sports News Roundup: Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double; Kohli, Rahul in India Asia Cup squad but Bumrah out injured and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement. With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double

Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year. Kyrgios launched a dozen aces on the way to a 6-4 6-3 win over his Japanese opponent to claim his first singles title since winning the same hardcourt tournament in 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Athletics-Olympic champion Felix calls U.S. abortion rights rollback 'shocking'

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history, on Sunday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion "shocking" and a "step back" for women. The sprinter, who won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals before hanging up her spikes after competing in her final World Championships last month, has also been a champion for working mothers and said she was blindsided by the decision.

Cricket-Kohli, Rahul in India Asia Cup squad but Bumrah out injured

India batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been recalled to the Twenty20 squad for the Asia Cup but seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury, the country's cricket governing body BCCI said on Monday. Former captain Kohli and Bumrah were left out of the T20 squad for the five-match series against West Indies, which India went on to win 4-1 on Sunday.

Games-Canada's Hamilton prepared to throw Commonwealth 100th anniversary party

The Commonwealth Games are ready to return in 2030 to Hamilton, the Canadian city that launched the multi-sport event 100 years ago, with Niagara Falls providing the backdrop for beach volleyball and a push to add men's cricket to the programme. With the federal and provincial governments expressing support and no other cities having formally thrown their hats in the ring, Hamilton bid leader Louis Frapporti told Reuters the 'Steel City' is the favourite when the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) makes a decision sometime next year.

Soccer-Deadly Haaland strikes twice to give Man City win at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked a fine Premier League debut by scoring in each half as the champions began their title defence by strolling to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Haaland converted a penalty after 36 minutes and wrapped up the points with a composed finish in the second period to cap an impressive display, with his father and former City player Alfie celebrating in the stands.

Basketball-'Thank you, Sue': Seattle legend Bird bids emotional farewell

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers on Sunday, playing her final regular-season home game after a blockbuster two decades with the Seattle Storm. A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting "Thank you, Sue," as the former first overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.

Soccer-Giggs showed "sinister" side says prosecution in assault trial

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, facing charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister, was told by the prosecution on Monday that the Welsh international had a "sinister" side to him. Giggs, 48, who has stepped down as Wales national team manager due to the case, faces charges of causing actual bodily harm to former partner Kate Greville and beating her younger sister Emma. He also faces one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

MLB roundup: Dodgers sweep Padres for 8th straight win

Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs and Tyler Anderson went seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement with a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday while finishing off a three-game series sweep. Bellinger had three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs as the Dodgers continued their dominance over the Padres, who added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at Tuesday's trade deadline. Los Angeles has won eight of the 10 games between the teams this season.

Tennis-Kasatkina lifts San Jose title to reach career-high No. 9

Daria Kasatkina beat American Shelby Rogers 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2 to lift the Silicon Valley Classic title on Sunday, the victory helping the Russian climb to a career-high ninth in the world rankings. Kasatkina, who was forced to miss Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian players, had also reached the final of the event in San Jose, California last year, only to fall to Danielle Collins.

(With inputs from agencies.)