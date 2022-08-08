Left Menu

Soccer-Inter terminate Sanchez contract by mutual agreement

"The club would like to wholeheartedly thank Alexis for these last three seasons, in which the Nerazzurri won three major honours, and we wish him all the best for his future career," Inter said in a statement. Former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Sanchez, who has 146 caps and 48 goals for Chile, won the 2020-2021 Scudetto, Inter's first league title in 11 years, and last season helped the club win the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:50 IST
Soccer-Inter terminate Sanchez contract by mutual agreement

Inter Milan have ended the contract of Chile forward Alexis Sanchez by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday. Italian media reports said Sanchez is set to join French side Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions after joining Inter from Manchester United in 2019 but rarely appeared in the starting lineup last season. "The club would like to wholeheartedly thank Alexis for these last three seasons, in which the Nerazzurri won three major honours, and we wish him all the best for his future career," Inter said in a statement.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Sanchez, who has 146 caps and 48 goals for Chile, won the 2020-2021 Scudetto, Inter's first league title in 11 years, and last season helped the club win the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
3
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022