Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Senesi from Feyenoord

Bournemouth did not disclose the fee but British media said the transfer was worth about 15 million euros ($15.29 million). "This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/senesi-signs-for-the-cherries.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 03:45 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Senesi from Feyenoord

Newly-promoted Bournemouth have signed Argentina defender Marcos Senesi on a four-year contract from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord, the Premier League club said on Monday. Bournemouth did not disclose the fee but British media said the transfer was worth about 15 million euros ($15.29 million).

"This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/senesi-signs-for-the-cherries. "There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so for him to choose to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.

"Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club's ambition and we are all looking forward to seeing Marcos in an AFC Bournemouth shirt." The 25-year-old joined Feyenoord in 2019 from Argentine Primera Division side San Lorenzo. He made 116 appearances for the Rotterdam-based club, featuring regularly in Europe.

Having been called up by the Italy and Argentina national teams, Senesi chose to represent the latter and made his debut in a friendly win over Estonia in June. "I'm very excited to join the (Bournemouth) team. Let's make some memories together," he wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/senesimarcos/status/1556691021999869952.

Senesi also thanked his former side. "Feyenoord was my first club in Europe and I have always felt very much at home in Rotterdam. I have come a long way with the club and the supporters," Senesi said.

He will be Bournemouth's fifth signing of the close season following the additions of defender Ryan Fredericks, midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Joe Rothwell plus goalkeeper Neto, who joined on a free transfer on Sunday. ($1 = 0.9812 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
3
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022