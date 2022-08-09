Left Menu

Forward Rahim Ali extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

Ali was also part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Championship last year, coming off the bench in three games, including the final against Nepal and assisted in the third goal.The forward was also a part of the Indian squad that took part in the U-17 World Cup held in the country in 2017.He also made 31 appearances for I-League outfit Indian Arrows FC.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:37 IST
Forward Rahim Ali extends stay at Chennaiyin FC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian team forward Rahim Ali has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2024, the two-time ISL champions announced on Tuesday.

Ali is among the handful of members of the Chennaiyin squad that reached the ISL final in the 2019-20 season. He has made 40 appearances for the club spanning over three years.

''I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Chennaiyin FC. There was never a doubt in my mind. I'm not going anywhere,'' Ali was quoted as saying in a release.

The 22-year-old is also a current member of the national team, having made six appearances since his debut in September last year. Ali was also part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Championship last year, coming off the bench in three games, including the final against Nepal and assisted in the third goal.

The forward was also a part of the Indian squad that took part in the U-17 World Cup held in the country in 2017.

He also made 31 appearances for I-League outfit Indian Arrows FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022