MAHARAJA TROPHY T20 Skyexch.net named associate sponsor of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament 2022

New Delhi (India), August 9: The inaugural season of the tournament will start on August 7 and conclude on August 26. Six teams namely Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics, and Kalyani Bangalore Blasters will participate in the competition. The Maharaja T20 Trophy is a replacement of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) which was active till 2019 and was played for duration of eight seasons before the infamous match-fixing and betting scandal followed by the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to the status of the competition. Coming back to Skyexch.net, the platform has been sponsoring various cricket assignments and now, the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 happens to be one their most recent deal. They were awarded the title sponsorship of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Lanka Premier League 2022, a bilateral T20I series between UAE and Hong Kong earlier this year. Skyexch.net was also the sponsor of the bilateral ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies. Apart from all these, the platform serves as the title sponsor of the Emirates D20 2022, Singapore vs Malaysia T20I series 2022, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series 2022, etc.

