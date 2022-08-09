Left Menu

MAHARAJA TROPHY T20 Skyexch.net named associate sponsor of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament 2022

Coming back to Skyexch.net, the platform has been sponsoring various cricket assignments and now, the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 happens to be one their most recent deal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:31 IST
MAHARAJA TROPHY T20 Skyexch.net named associate sponsor of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament 2022
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), August 9: The inaugural season of the tournament will start on August 7 and conclude on August 26. Six teams namely Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics, and Kalyani Bangalore Blasters will participate in the competition. The Maharaja T20 Trophy is a replacement of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) which was active till 2019 and was played for duration of eight seasons before the infamous match-fixing and betting scandal followed by the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to the status of the competition. Coming back to Skyexch.net, the platform has been sponsoring various cricket assignments and now, the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 happens to be one their most recent deal. They were awarded the title sponsorship of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Lanka Premier League 2022, a bilateral T20I series between UAE and Hong Kong earlier this year. Skyexch.net was also the sponsor of the bilateral ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies. Apart from all these, the platform serves as the title sponsor of the Emirates D20 2022, Singapore vs Malaysia T20I series 2022, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series 2022, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022