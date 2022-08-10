ICC expresses sadness at tragic death of Rudi Koertzen

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:57 IST
International Cricket Council Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday expressed sadness at the sudden demise of former international umpire Rudi Koertzen.

The-73-year-old, who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday. ''Rudi was among the best umpires of his generation and one players had utmost respect for. He officiated in international games for close to two decades and the ICC relied on him for some big matches during this period,'' ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a release.

''Rudi was also very popular among his contemporaries and always willing to help. His contribution to cricket will be remembered for years to come. We send our condolences to his family and friends at his tragic death.'' Koertzen was on his way back home from Cape Town after a weekend of golf when the fatal accident happened. Three others were also killed in the crash in Riversdale.

One of the original members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires when it was formed in 2002, Koertzen is third in the list of Test umpires in terms of number of match appointments, having officiated in 108 matches. He is second in the list for ODIs with 209 matches and stood in 14 T20Is.

Koertzen was the TV umpire for the finals of the World Cups of 2003 and 2007 and an on-field umpire for the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy tournaments in 2004 and 2006. He was also the fourth umpire for the final of the T20 World Cup 2010 in Bridgetown.

Koertzen was the first umpire to stand in 200 ODIs and the second after Steve Bucknor to stand in 100 Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

