Czech Republic midfielder Jankto moves to Sparta from Getafe

10-08-2022
  • Czech Republic

Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday.

Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract.

Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain's top tier last season, struggling after a calf muscle injury in the fall. He previously played for Sampdoria and Udinese in Serie A.

Jankto has made 45 appearances for the Czech Republic.

