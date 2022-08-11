Left Menu

Soccer-Asian Champions League winner Kim leaves Lion City Sailors

Asian Champions League winning coach Kim Do-hoon has left Singapore's Lion City Sailors by mutual consent, the club announced on Thursday.

Asian Champions League winning coach Kim Do-hoon has left Singapore's Lion City Sailors by mutual consent, the club announced on Thursday. Kim, who led South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai to the Asian title in 2020, joined the Singaporean side in May 2021 and steered the Sailors to last year's Singapore Premier League title.

His departure comes a day after he was handed a three-match suspension and fined S$2000 ($1,461) for his involvement in a clash with Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin last month. "Lion City Sailors and head coach Kim Do-hoon have reached a mutual agreement to part ways," the club said in a statement on their website.

"We thank him for his service, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours." Kim's appointment was seen as a coup for the ambitious Singaporean club, who are seeking to establish themselves within the elite of Asian football.

The former international striker took the Sailors into the Asian Champions League for the first time in April, with the club securing wins over South Korea's Daegu FC and Chinese side Shandong Taishan in the group phase. Technical director Luka Lalic will take over from Kim on an interim basis with the Sailors holding a one point lead at the top of the standings. ($1 = 1.3688 Singapore dollars)

