Sourav Ganguly to lead India for special Legends League of Cricket season 2 match

The league will commence the next day September 16, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 12:16 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Legends League Cricket season two is to be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and the first match of the season will be a special match to be held on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. It will be played between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in the match.

The league will commence the next day on September 16, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played this season. Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket said, "We took this decision to be part of this year Independence Celebrations, considering that it's a moment of pride for every Indian. Further, India Maharajas will be led by Sourav Ganguly and World Giants will be led by Eoin Morgan for the Social cause match on September 16. Thereafter the 4 Franchise owned teams would be competing in the league over 22 days. We will soon be announcing the complete list of players in the overall pool of 100+ players available for pick up by the team franchises." He added "Eden Garden has a long-standing legacy, and the stadium is a legend in itself. We are working on the finer details for the match at Kolkata with the CAB authorities for the necessary approvals and shall go ahead as advised by them."

The team for the special match to be played on September 15 at Eden Garden: India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk). Thereafter, the League would start from September 17 and go till October 8, 2022, playing 15 matches over 22 days in 6 cities. (ANI)

