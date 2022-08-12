Left Menu

Soccer-'Greatest announcement ever': Burnley hailed for Tella unveiling

Winger Tella joins Burnley, managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, on a season-long from Southampton, where he made 14 Premier League appearances last season.

Burnley's social media team have been hailed for their ingenuity after the Twitter account of the second-tier Championship club parodied popular British television show "The Generation Game" to unveil loan signing Nathan Tella. The format of the series, originally hosted by the late Bruce Forsyth, involved contestants having to remember items that passed them on a conveyor belt, which they got to take home if named correctly.

In a video https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1557781460878237699, Burnley showed items such as Fruitella, Nutella, and paella rolling past two participants before Tella himself made an appearance while lying on a sofa. The unique presentation was greeted with approval from social media users, with some applauding it as "the greatest announcement ever" and "the most valuable 48 seconds of my life."

One user tweeted: "Superb work. Champions League level admin." Winger Tella joins Burnley, managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, on a season-long from Southampton, where he made 14 Premier League appearances last season.

