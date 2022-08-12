Soccer-Juventus sign Serbian Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus have signed Serbian international midfielder Filip Kostic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal until June 2026 for 12 million euros ($12.34 million), the Italian Serie A club said on Friday. Juve could pay a further 3 million euros in add-ons to Frankfurt for the versatile 29-year-old, who played 171 matches for the German club after arriving in 2018. He scored 33 goals and made 64 assists for Frankfurt.

He played his first game for Serbia's national side in 2015 against Azerbaijan and has earned 48 caps, scoring three goals. Kostic will be Juventus' sixth signing of the summer transfer window following those of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Juve finished fourth last season, outside the top three for the second successive campaign. They open their new Serie A campaign against visiting Sassuolo on Monday. ($1 = 0.9722 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)