Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus sign Serbian Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus have signed Serbian international midfielder Filip Kostic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal until June 2026 for 12 million euros ($12.34 million), the Italian Serie A club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:15 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign Serbian Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Juventus have signed Serbian international midfielder Filip Kostic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal until June 2026 for 12 million euros ($12.34 million), the Italian Serie A club said on Friday. Juve could pay a further 3 million euros in add-ons to Frankfurt for the versatile 29-year-old, who played 171 matches for the German club after arriving in 2018. He scored 33 goals and made 64 assists for Frankfurt.

He played his first game for Serbia's national side in 2015 against Azerbaijan and has earned 48 caps, scoring three goals. Kostic will be Juventus' sixth signing of the summer transfer window following those of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Juve finished fourth last season, outside the top three for the second successive campaign. They open their new Serie A campaign against visiting Sassuolo on Monday. ($1 = 0.9722 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022