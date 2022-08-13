Left Menu

Man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie charged with attempted murder, assault

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 20:34 IST
Man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie charged with attempted murder, assault
The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday. "The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been formally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement on Saturday.

"He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail," the statement added.

