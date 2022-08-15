Left Menu

Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title

Haddad Maia dominated the second set but got tight in the decider, badly missing a forehand wide to hand Halep a 4-1 lead she would not relinquish. The two-time Grand Slam champion sealed her ninth WTA 1000 title when Haddad Maia's service return found the net on match point under sunny skies in the Canadian city.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semifinal win the day before carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game.

Halep responded by changing her tactics, drawing the Brazilian into longer rallies to reel off six straight games and sealed the opening set when she blasted a forehand winner, pumping her fist as the supportive crowd roared their approval. Haddad Maia dominated the second set but got tight in the decider, badly missing a forehand wide to hand Halep a 4-1 lead she would not relinquish.

The two-time Grand Slam champion sealed her ninth WTA 1000 title when Haddad Maia's service return found the net on match point under sunny skies in the Canadian city.

