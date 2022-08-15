Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the opening weekend's Serie A matches.

PROBLEM OF PLENTY FOR PIOLI AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli might have to brace himself for a selection headache after Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz both got on the scoresheet and delivered excellent performances in the 4-2 win against Udinese.

Croatia international Rebic netted twice, matching his tally from the whole of last season, while Diaz contributed with an assist and a goal, his first in the league since September. Pioli also has forwards Junior Messias and Rafael Leao, both instrumental in last season's title win, at his disposal, while new signings Charles De Ketelaere and Divock Origi also gained his approval when they came on in the second half on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud is another option once the veteran Frenchman returns to full fitness. LUKAKU STARTS OFF WITH A BANG, INTER'S OLD HABITS DIE HARD

Romelu Lukaku showed he was eager to prove himself again in his highly anticipated return to Inter Milan by scoring just two minutes into their first Serie A game of the season at Lecce on Saturday. Despite the Belgium international's early goal, Saturday's win did not come easy as Inter kept their fans on their toes until the last seconds of the match after a Lecce equaliser.

After Simone Inzaghi switched to an offensive formation through a couple of clever substitutions, Inter pulled off one of their usual last-minute winners. While Inzaghi praised his team's determination, his eyes are set on a post-mortem as he was not happy with how long it took the team to seal the win.

MOURINHO CALM DESPITE DYBALA GOALLESS LEAGUE DEBUT High are the expectations of AS Roma in their second season under manager Jose Mourinho and so are the ones of the big arrivals at the club, including Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Argentine forward was anticipated to find the net twice and hit a milestone of his 100th goal in Serie A as they visited last season's relegation candidates Salernitana on Sunday. That, however, did not happen despite a good number of chances - including hitting the woodwork and sending the ball narrowly above the crossbar from a nicely worked free kick.

"Dybala and Zaniolo could've had a couple of goals each, but I also cannot say they did not have a fantastic game," Mourinho said. STRUGGLING ATALANTA SEAL WIN

Atalanta delivered a performance in their comfortable 2-0 win at Sampdoria which was far from perfect but a few errors did not break the Bergamo-based side's spirit in their Serie A opening match on Saturday. Summer signing Ademola Lookman, who joined the squad a substitute in the second half, left a mark in his Serie A debut by scoring a last-gasp goal to extend Atalanta's lead after Rafael Toloi had opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

"The arrival of Lookman is a sign that there are players, together with the ones who are already here, who can help a lot," Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini told reporters.

