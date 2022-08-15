Soccer-Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles
Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window. "The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement.
Aston Villa's new signing Diego Carlos is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require him to undergo surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday. Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window.
"The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement. "The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation program." The club did not provide a timeline for the Brazilian's return.
Villa, who are ninth in the Premier League table, travel to face Crystal Palace on Aug. 20. ($1 = 0.8286 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Everton
- Diego Carlos
- LaLiga
- Villa
- Achilles
- Sevilla
- Premier League
- Brazilian
ALSO READ
Maha: Tribal women manufacture sanitary pads in Palghar village to break cycle of migration
Nearly 2,800 Odisha villages to get 4G connectivity
Pakistan: Lakki villagers protest police action during kabaddi match
Box Office collection: 'Ek Villain Returns' rakes in Rs 14 crore in two days
Instructions given to stop mining activities in Bharatpur's Pasopa village: Rajasthan CM Gehlot