Soccer-Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles

Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window. "The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:05 IST
Diego Carlos Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Aston Villa's new signing Diego Carlos is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require him to undergo surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday. Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window.

"The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement. "The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation program." The club did not provide a timeline for the Brazilian's return.

Villa, who are ninth in the Premier League table, travel to face Crystal Palace on Aug. 20. ($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

