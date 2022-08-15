Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas to lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors

Telugu Yoddhas are all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors in their second game of the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho here at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Tuesday. Telugu Yoddhas kicked off their campaign in style in their opening game by crushing Chennai Quick Guns 48-38. With this dominating win, Telugu Yoddhas are placed 2nd on the points table with 3 points to their kitty.

Telugu Yoddhas displayed exemplary agility and acrobatic skills in their first match of the opening day at the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho season. A strategic approach with a beautiful mix of youth and experience showcased the Yoddhas impressive abilities and performance on the mat against Chennai Quick Guns. Telugu Yoddhas, who started the attack did not waste any time in getting the scoreboard moving, as their attackers gathered big points from the early minutes of the game. In this format of Kho Kho where defenders also can win points, unlike the traditional form of the sport, the defenders of the Yoddhas used it to their benefit and raked in some crucial points against Chennai Quick Guns to create a comfortable lead early on in the game.

Sumit Bhatia, Head Coach, Telugu Yoddhas, said: "I'm happy with the performance of my team from the last match. We are putting in a lot of effort and hard work in our practice sessions and I am confident that this hard work will pay off. I am looking forward to our next match while also knowing that the win from the last match is the past and in this sport, we cannot bask on past glories. I am hopeful we will be able to maintain the smile and our momentum in our next game against Rajasthan Warriors." Vice-captain and the winner of 'Ultimate Kho of the Match' in the last game, all-rounder Pratik Waikar will play a critical role in making the scoreboard move for the Telugu Yoddhas, along with Arun Ashok who also won the Best Attacker of the match yesterday.

Amongst the defenders, it will be interesting to watch Deepak Madhav winner of the 'Best Defender' award last night, who made Chennai Quick Guns sweat yesterday with his breathtaking 1 minute 58 seconds of running while earning 2 crucial 'Dream Run' points. Along with them, Avdhut Patil (defender) and captain, Prajawal KH (attacker) would be the other players in the Telugu Yoddha squad that could cause possible trouble for the Rajasthan Warriors. For the Rajasthan Warriors who will also be playing their second game tomorrow, some players like Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar and Sushant Dattatray who were picked from category A players on the draft, could be a possible threat to Telugu Yoddhas. Akshay Prashant Ganpule and Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavadeers will be the other players from the Rajasthan Warriors squad to be watched out for in the encounter tomorrow.

The fifth match of the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho between Telugu Yoddhas and Rajasthan Warriors will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.(ANI)

