Tennis-Hometown hero McNally battles back in Cincinnati

Caty McNally overcame leg cramps and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to secure an emotional 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) win in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open in her hometown on Monday. McNally grabbed at her left leg in pain after her first serve on match point and it briefly appeared she might not make it to the finish line.

But she played through the pain and collapsed on her back after securing victory on the next point at the last big tune-up event before the upcoming U.S. Open. Belarusian Sasnovich showed great sportsmanship by walking around the net to McNally's side of the court to embrace her.

Fellow American Alison Riske also finished her match strong, taking the last seven points off Sara Sorribes Tormo for a 6-1 7-6(2) victory to keep her run of good form alive. Earlier in the day, American Amanda Anisimova beat ninth seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4 6-4 and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova upset Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 7-5 to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

