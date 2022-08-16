"Urge PM Modi to please interfere in this matter," says Anadi Barua on AIFF's suspension

After FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "undue influence" from third parties, the former India player Anadi Barua urged that the governmnet should interfere and resolve the matters so U-17 Women's World Cup can take place in India. "I urge PM Modi and Anurag Thakur to please interfere in this matter and resolve this as we are going to host the U-17 Women's World Cup and we can't lose it," Anadi Barua told ANI.

"AIFF needs many changes and this should be done on a prior basis as if it's not done soon then it will be more harmful. We lost many tournaments without playing due to COVID-19. We didn't take part in AFC and now don't want to lose U-17 Women's World Cup," he added. The official statement released by the international football governing body said the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement. "The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement added.

FIFA said that it is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. The governing body said that it is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)