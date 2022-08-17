Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka suffers first round loss at Cincinnati, Gauff out injured

Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open preparations suffered another setback as the former world number one was swept aside 6-4 7-5 by China's Zhang Shuai while American Coco Gauff retired with an ankle injury in the Cincinnati Open first round on Tuesday. It was only Osaka's third tournament back from an Achilles injury and it has been a stuttering return to action for the twice U.S. Open champion, who also exited in the opening round in Toronto last week, retiring with lower back pain.

Motor racing-F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations

Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly-awaited move that could lead to the arrival of premium Volkswagen Group brands Porsche and Audi.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) also updated the 2022 and 2023 technical rules to address safety concerns.

Soccer - Premier League celebrates 30 year rise to global dominance

The Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, marking three decades that has seen English club football transformed into the world's leading sports entertainment product. In 1992, the top clubs broke with 104 years of tradition by splitting from the Football League and controversially creating a 'super league' which would keep its own income rather than sharing it with the clubs across all four divisions of the professional game.

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

The NBA will not schedule any games on Election Day to encourage fans to get out and vote in the midterm elections this fall. The league announced Tuesday that the decision "came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement."

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, Broncos cut Travis Fulgham

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.

Tennis-Tiafoe beats Berrettini, Murray edges Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Frances Tiafoe was unable to break Matteo Berrettini's serve but the American showed grit in the tiebreakers to beat last year's Wimbledon runner-up 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday. Britain's Andy Murray got the better of Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in a clash of former Grand Slam winners to advance at the ATP Masters event, the last tune-up before the U.S. Open kicks off in New York from Aug. 29.

Cricket- South Africa hopeful Rabada will be fit for first test v England

South Africa are hopeful key fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be fit for the first test against England that starts at Lord's on Wednesday, but he has not been cleared to take his place in the side quite yet, according to captain Dean Elgar. Rabada is a huge figure in the South African seam attack and his loss would be a massive blow as he battles back from an ankle problem sustained in the Twenty20 International series between the sides late last month.

Cricket-Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over 'Bazball'

England test captain Ben Stokes says he hopes his team has retained their "venom" ahead of the start of the three-match series against South Africa which begins at Lord's on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of chatter about England's attacking style of play, nicknamed 'Bazball' because of new coach Brendon McCullum, that swept them to four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India.

Tennis-Kyrgios keeps cool to set up clash with Fritz in Cincinnati

Nick Kyrgios quickly regained his composure after losing his temper during a 7-5 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Cincinnati Open, where he will face hard-hitting American Taylor Fritz. Kyrgios appeared in complete control when he crushed down an unreturnable serve to capture the first set and went up a break early in the second.

Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds

Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second. Jacobs pulled out of last month's world championships before the semi-finals after a flare up of the thigh injury that has dogged him all season but he was in command throughout Tuesday’s final as he came home in 9.95 seconds.

