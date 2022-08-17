Left Menu

Rugby-Foster endorsed as All Blacks coach through to World Cup

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed Ian Foster will continue as All Blacks head coach through to next year's World Cup. NZR made the announcement at a media conference at its Auckland headquarters following a meeting of its board. We are backing (the staff) through to the World Cup." Foster, sitting alongside Robinson, said he was delighted with the "strong" endorsement from the CEO and the NZR board.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed Ian Foster will continue as All Blacks head coach through to next year's World Cup.

NZR made the announcement at a media conference at its Auckland headquarters following a meeting of its board. Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and South Africa but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday.

"Some of the steps we've seen in recent weeks give us a huge amount of confidence going forward," New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson told reporters. "We've had some really fantastic conversations with (Foster) ... We are backing (the staff) through to the World Cup."

Foster, sitting alongside Robinson, said he was delighted with the "strong" endorsement from the CEO and the NZR board. "I just want to remind people it's a privilege to be in this job ... I believe in the plan I've got and believe we've got great support behind us," he said.

