Bhullar, Rashid lead a strong Indian contingent in Korea

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan and veteran Jyoti Randhawa will be among 11 Indian golfers competing at the fourth International Series Korea, starting here on Thursday.Bhullar will be in high spirits after ending his four-year title drought on the Asian Tour by winning the Fiji International earlier this month.

PTI | Jeju | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:18 IST
Bhullar will be in high spirits after ending his four-year title drought on the Asian Tour by winning the Fiji International earlier this month. He had finished Tied-second at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Korea back in 2018 and will be keen to clinch another title with momentum on his side. The other Indians in the field include Khan, who challenged Bhullar for the title in Indonesia, veteran Randhawa, who at 50 showed he is still capable of giving much younger golfers a fight. Among other Indians are Shiv Kapur, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, S Chikkarangrappa, Viraj Madappa, SSP Chawrasia, Veer Ahlawat and Honey Baisoya.

Korea’s Bio Kim is working towards his goal of finishing on top of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and the Korean PGA Tour ranking this season.

Kim won the SK Telecom Open on the Korean PGA Tour in June on Jeju Island and although this week’s USD 1.5 million event is being played at a different venue, Lotte Skyhill Country Club, he has high hopes for the week. Kim is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career having also won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in May, which was his maiden win on the Asian Tour. He is currently in third place on the Asian Tour Merit list and fourth on Korea’s ranking. Over the past month he has been working with Korean golf coach Gyutae Kim, who has also coached PGA Tour star and compatriot Sungjae Im.

