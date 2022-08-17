Neeraj figures in list of Diamond League Meeting competitors

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26.

But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.

The 24-year-old had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a ''minor'' groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

''Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event,'' said a source.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

