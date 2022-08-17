Left Menu

UEFA reveals nominees for Women's Player and Women's Coach of the Year awards

The winners will be announced at the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will be taking place at Halic Congress Center in Istanbul on August 25.

Beth Mead. (Photo- Arsenal Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Star England footballer Beth Mead, Germany's Lena Oberdorf and Spain's Alexia Putellas were announced as the top three nominees for 2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award. The nominees were revealed following the revelation of the UEFA Men's Player and Coach of the year awards next week. The winners will be announced at the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will be taking place at Halic Congress Center in Istanbul on August 25.

For the women's player award, 22 players were initially shortlisted by UEFA technical study group on basis of their performance for club/national side during the 2021/22 season. The top nominees were voted for by a jury of coaches who participated in Women's Euro 2022 along with their teams and coaches of clubs who played in the group stage of UEFA Women's Champions League 2021/22. A group of journalists who were selected by European Sports Media were also the part of the jury. Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three players from the shortlist of 22 players by alloting them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total numbers of received from this jury. However, coaches could not vote for players from their own clubs/national teams.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women FC), Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg) and Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona) emerged as the top three players. On the same occasion, UEFA will be honouring the coaches who made the biggest impact during 2021/22 season with the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award.

For this award, UEFA technical study group shortlisted five coaches. The top three nominees were supposed to be chosen by coaches who selected the nominees for the women's player award. Journalists selected by ESM also were a part of this jury. Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany women's national team) and Sarina Wiegman (England's women's national team were selected as the top three nominees for the award for coaches. (ANI)

