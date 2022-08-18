Left Menu

Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 04:16 IST
Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.

Halep recently won Canadian Open, putting her back in the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in a year. She is now ranked sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

