Left Menu

Lyon downs Chelsea on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Lyon

Ines Benyahia converted the deciding penalty kick and Lyon advanced 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the opening match of the Womens International Champions Cup.Lyon will play the winner of the late match between the Portland Thorns and Monterrey in the championship Saturday.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 18-08-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 09:33 IST
Lyon downs Chelsea on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Lyon
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Ines Benyahia converted the deciding penalty kick and Lyon advanced 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the opening match of the Women's International Champions Cup.

Lyon will play the winner of the late match between the Portland Thorns and Monterrey in the championship Saturday. Sam Kerr scored on a chip over the head of goalkeeper Christiane Endler in the eighth minute to give Chelsea the lead. Lauren James added a goal in the 50th. Lyon scored two late goals to draw even. Former Thorns midfielder Linsey Horan scored in the 76th on a free kick and Signe Bruun added the equalizer in the 88th. After regulation, the match went straight to penalties. All four teams in the tournament earned a spot in the field because of championships in their respective leagues. Lyon won the Champions League and the French championship while Chelsea is the Women's Super League champion.

Monterrey was the 2021 Apertura winner in Liga MX, and the National Women's Soccer League's Thorns were the Supporters Shield and Challenge Cup winners last year.

Portland also is the defending WICC champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022