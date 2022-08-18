Left Menu

1st ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

PTI | Harare | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:29 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- KL Rahul/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

Also making a comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar, who is back after a break of five months due to injury.

Squads: India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

