1st ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

Rahul is making a comeback after a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and Covid-19.

Also making a long-awaited comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in February this year.

Squads: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

