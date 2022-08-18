Left Menu

1st ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

PTI | Harare | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:21 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- KL Rahul/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

Rahul is making a comeback after a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and Covid-19.

Also making a long-awaited comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in February this year.

Squads: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

