Cricket-Rabada takes five wickets as England bowled out for 165
- Country:
- United Kingdom
South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as England were bowled out for 165 in their first innings on the second morning of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday.
Ollie Pope scored 73 before he became Rabada's fourth victim when he chopped the ball onto his stumps, with captain Ben Stokes (20) the second-highest scorer in the innings as only four batsmen made it into double figures.
Rabada finished with figures of 5-52 and seamer Anrich Nortje took 3-63 as the South Africa's bowlers used the overcast conditions on a rain-hit first day to leave the home side on 116 for six at the close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lord
- Kagiso Rabada
- Rabada
- Ben Stokes
- England
- South Africaâ€™s
- Anrich Nortje
- South Africa
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer; Soccer-England players gatecrash coach's conference after Euros win and more
Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England’s old-fashioned marriage laws
65,000 tickets sold in 24 hours for England-US women's game
Anushka to undergo cricket training in England for 'Chakda Xpress'
Soccer-England write to UK PM hopefuls seeking more opportunities for girls