Cricket-Rabada takes five wickets as England bowled out for 165

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:43 IST
Representative image
South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as England were bowled out for 165 in their first innings on the second morning of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Ollie Pope scored 73 before he became Rabada's fourth victim when he chopped the ball onto his stumps, with captain Ben Stokes (20) the second-highest scorer in the innings as only four batsmen made it into double figures.

Rabada finished with figures of 5-52 and seamer Anrich Nortje took 3-63 as the South Africa's bowlers used the overcast conditions on a rain-hit first day to leave the home side on 116 for six at the close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

