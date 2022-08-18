Left Menu

Cricket-Rabada takes five as S Africa steady in reply to England’s 165

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as England were bowled out for 165 in their first innings on the second morning of the first test at Lord’s on Wednesday, with the tourists going to lunch on 27 without loss in their reply.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:48 IST
Cricket-Rabada takes five as S Africa steady in reply to England’s 165
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as England were bowled out for 165 in their first innings on the second morning of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday, with the tourists going to lunch on 27 without loss in their reply. Openers Dean Elgar (12 not out) and Sarel Erwee (13 not out) made a steady start for South Africa, who will look to build a big lead on a wicket that is providing plenty of movement for the seam bowlers.

The visitors exploited the conditions superbly and did not allow England to run away with the bat on the second morning, after the home side resumed on 116 for six following a rain-hit first day. Rabada bowled with aggression and pace, and removed innings top-scorer Ollie Pope (73) early as the latter dragged the ball onto his leg stump having added 12 to his overnight score.

Stuart Broad (15) was caught by Elgar at point and Jack Leach (15) bowled by left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (2-30), before Rabada picked up his fifth when he trapped James Anderson (0) leg before wicket. It does not bode well for England, who have won only two of their last 25 tests where they have scored below 200 when batting first.

Rabada finished with figures of 5-52 and seamer Anrich Nortje took 3-63 as South Africa's bowlers made excellent use of the conditions, something England's bowlers will now aim to match under sunny skies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022