Left Menu

Sridharan Sriram appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:20 IST
Sridharan Sriram appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia. A report in ''The Daily Star'' newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram's appointment and said, ''Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup.'' ''As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup.

''Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup,'' he added.

Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia's assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time.

It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, that Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016.

The 46-year-old recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The BCB official, however, also said, that South African Russell Domingo would continue to be in charge of the Test side. ''Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November .''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022