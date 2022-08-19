Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign Gibbs-White from Wolves

Left Menu

The deal for Gibbs-White, who will wear the number 10 jersey, could rise to 42.5 million pounds when add-ons are included, reports added. Wolves academy product Gibbs-White spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League side announced on Friday.

Forest did not provide details but British media reported they would pay an initial 25 million pounds ($29.69 million) for the 22-year-old, who has represented England from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels. The deal for Gibbs-White, who will wear the number 10 jersey, could rise to 42.5 million pounds when add-ons are included, reports added.

Wolves academy product Gibbs-White spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances. Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline, bringing in 16 players including Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in their league opener before beating West Ham United 1-0 last weekend. They travel to Everton on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8422 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

