Reds advance to Asian Champions League QF with 5-0 rout

David Moberg Karlsson scored twice before the break and Kasper Junker added two more late in the game to complete the victory in the one-legged encounter.Thailands Pathum United also comfortably won its round-of-16 game, beating Hong Kongs Kitchee 4-0 with goals from Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Ikhsan Fandi, Teerasil Dangda and Chatmongkol Tongkiri.Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japans Vissel Kobe won Thursday to complete the eastern zone quarterfinal lineup.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:16 IST
Urawa Reds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League after the Japanese team routed Malaysia's Johor Darul Tazim 5-0 on Friday.

Alexander Scholz put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and the two-time champion looked comfortable in front of its home fans at Saitama Stadium. David Moberg Karlsson scored twice before the break and Kasper Junker added two more late in the game to complete the victory in the one-legged encounter.

Thailand's Pathum United also comfortably won its round-of-16 game, beating Hong Kong's Kitchee 4-0 with goals from Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Ikhsan Fandi, Teerasil Dangda and Chatmongkol Tongkiri.

Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japan's Vissel Kobe won Thursday to complete the eastern zone quarterfinal lineup. The draw is on Saturday with games taking place in Japan two days later. The tournament is divided into two geographic regions. Round-of-16 games in the western half of the draw will not be held until Feb. 2023.

